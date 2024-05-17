Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 17,790.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,081,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,766,000 after purchasing an additional 129,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.10.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE GPC opened at $154.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.71. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $170.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

