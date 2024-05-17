Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 249 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,343,000 after acquiring an additional 420,943 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 32,907.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 380,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,208,000 after acquiring an additional 379,094 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 853,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,709,000 after acquiring an additional 296,654 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,481,000 after acquiring an additional 266,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,207,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $222.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $223.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

