Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,832 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $275,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FMAT opened at $51.65 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $52.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.36. The firm has a market cap of $521.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

