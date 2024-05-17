Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,844 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

Shares of VIS opened at $242.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.29. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $183.29 and a twelve month high of $244.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

