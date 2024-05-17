Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.