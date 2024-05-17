Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Argus raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,867.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,867.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,712,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,446 shares of company stock worth $47,867,783 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $127.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.12. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $130.54. The company has a market capitalization of $141.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

