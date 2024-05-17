Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

MTUM stock opened at $187.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.66 and a 200-day moving average of $168.55. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.