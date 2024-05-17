Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 5,863 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.11% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 839,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,185,000 after purchasing an additional 65,526 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 89,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JQUA opened at $52.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $41.08 and a one year high of $53.03.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

