Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 578.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,218,000 after buying an additional 570,069 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,943,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 265.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 215,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $45.82 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.68.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.