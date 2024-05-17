Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 11,684 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,684 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 273.6% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 705,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 407,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IJJ opened at $117.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.37 and its 200 day moving average is $110.71. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

