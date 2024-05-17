Avation (LON:AVAP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $139.00

Shares of Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 139 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 139 ($1.75), with a volume of 540805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.75 ($1.57).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Avation from GBX 240 ($3.01) to GBX 230 ($2.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 13 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 21 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned and managed a fleet of 36 aircraft.
