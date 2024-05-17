AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Barclays

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AVDX

AvidXchange Price Performance

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

AVDX opened at $11.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.19 and a beta of 1.07. AvidXchange has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 27,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $360,099.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,365. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 27,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $360,099.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 327,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,365. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Stahl sold 4,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $52,417.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 384,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,428.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,010,167 shares of company stock valued at $39,077,190. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvidXchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AvidXchange in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AvidXchange in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AvidXchange

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.