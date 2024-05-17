AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

AXIS Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years. AXIS Capital has a payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AXIS Capital to earn $11.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

AXIS Capital Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:AXS traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $71.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,105. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $51.61 and a 1-year high of $71.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Marston Becker bought 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

