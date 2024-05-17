AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.46

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.46 and last traded at $71.46, with a volume of 226600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.54.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Marston Becker acquired 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.58 per share, with a total value of $201,404.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,842.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,132.7% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 95,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 87,729 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,503,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,815,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 721.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,524 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.