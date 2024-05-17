Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) PT Raised to C$16.00

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.75 to C$16.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AYA. Cormark boosted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight Capital upped their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.50 to C$18.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AYA

Aya Gold & Silver Trading Up 6.0 %

AYA traded up C$0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.48. 810,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,162. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,460.00 and a beta of 1.34. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$6.58 and a 1-year high of C$15.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.05. Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of C$15.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.0963569 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.