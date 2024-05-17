Ayr Wellness Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Ayr Wellness in a report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ayr Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ayr Wellness’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Ayr Wellness Stock Up 8.7 %

OTCMKTS:AYRWF opened at $2.87 on Friday. Ayr Wellness has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $118.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.45 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%.

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

