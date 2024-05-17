AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial downgraded shares of AZZ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $76.87 on Monday. AZZ has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $84.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average is $64.43.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. AZZ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

