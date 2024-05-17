B. Riley Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Capital Southwest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Southwest’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CSWC. Raymond James raised their price objective on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities downgraded Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth $28,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at $1,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

