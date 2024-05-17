B2Gold (TSE:BTO) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BTO. Scotiabank decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.00.

Shares of B2Gold stock traded up C$0.12 on Friday, reaching C$3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,658,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,083. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.00, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.18 and a 52-week high of C$5.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of C$697.07 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.3632887 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total transaction of C$49,164.30. In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 86,475 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total value of C$339,846.75. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 12,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total value of C$49,164.30. Insiders have sold 205,874 shares of company stock worth $789,843 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

