Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after buying an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,491 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,723 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,508,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,572,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:BABA traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.73. 27,401,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,490,619. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The company has a market capitalization of $225.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.17.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

