Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Grows Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Cameco were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cameco by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,752,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,300,000 after acquiring an additional 428,310 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 864,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,451,000 after buying an additional 250,115 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,956,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,089,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after buying an additional 1,884,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cameco in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Cameco stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.99. 3,517,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,899,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.49 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $53.38.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

