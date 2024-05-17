Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Grows Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 457.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,319 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Coupang by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 145,524,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,843,034 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 104,032.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,944,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,188,000 after buying an additional 10,933,789 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,854,000. Bwcp LP bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,569,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coupang by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,823,000 after acquiring an additional 709,867 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 394,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 394,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 120,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $2,708,984.67. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,126,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,287,206.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,360,282 shares of company stock worth $633,564,280. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupang Stock Up 1.2 %

CPNG stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.15. 2,245,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,096,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.13. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.48.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Coupang

About Coupang

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.