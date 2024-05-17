Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $648,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,271,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,061,000 after buying an additional 25,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 916,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,422,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,081,000 after acquiring an additional 22,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,189.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $989.36.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $10.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $978.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,214. The company has a market capitalization of $107.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $942.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $906.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $998.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.65, for a total value of $967,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,543 shares in the company, valued at $36,328,483.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.65, for a total transaction of $967,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,328,483.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $32,261,016. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

