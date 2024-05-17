Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Invests $115,000 in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSUR. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,197 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 36.5% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,820,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,726,000 after purchasing an additional 753,901 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 118.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 935,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 506,312 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 421.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 384,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 310,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,906,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,035,000 after purchasing an additional 301,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %

OSUR traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 204,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,759. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $372.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.23. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $8.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $54.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on OSUR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.