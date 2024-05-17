Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.53.

LLY traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $769.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $760.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $682.89. The company has a market cap of $731.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.64, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $419.80 and a 1 year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

