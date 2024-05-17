Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,053 shares of company stock worth $26,827,518. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.53.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $296.83. 194,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,590. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $297.88. The company has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

