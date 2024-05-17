Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases New Shares in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 277,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned 0.08% of Bitfarms as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BITF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Bitfarms by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,580,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 561,342 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bitfarms by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,969,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,681 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Bitfarms by 745.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,023,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 902,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BITF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,708,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,010,229. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $650.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 3.65. Bitfarms Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.91.

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.68 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 20.60% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

BITF has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bitfarms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.20.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

