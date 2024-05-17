Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 1,370 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,588 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.22. 8,968,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,206,242. The company has a market capitalization of $195.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.