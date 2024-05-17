Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 1,858 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE NEE traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $76.20. 4,146,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,782,908. The company has a market cap of $156.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average of $60.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Get Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.