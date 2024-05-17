Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 270 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $540.82. 353,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.06 and a 1 year high of $565.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $537.69 and its 200 day moving average is $536.30.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

