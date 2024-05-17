Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 367 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,466 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,638,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,467,000 after acquiring an additional 243,401 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,211,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,238,000 after acquiring an additional 305,086 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,218,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,026,000 after acquiring an additional 89,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,782,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,261,000 after buying an additional 948,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.32.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MNST traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.02. 1,254,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,560,249. The company has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.06.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

