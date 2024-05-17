Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 477 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,369,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,178,048,000 after buying an additional 104,844 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,329,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,148,586,000 after buying an additional 35,161 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,361,064,000 after buying an additional 379,631 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,636,212,000 after buying an additional 47,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,745,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,128,544,000 after acquiring an additional 307,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,037 shares of company stock worth $61,743,127 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BLK traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $808.40. The company had a trading volume of 115,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,803. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $845.00. The stock has a market cap of $120.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $792.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $775.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.