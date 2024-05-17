Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 977 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lessened its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,041,000. FMR LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,567,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,554 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 1,039.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 590,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,694,000 after purchasing an additional 538,274 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,385,282,000 after buying an additional 345,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $169,558,000 after buying an additional 317,081 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.24, for a total value of $2,181,571.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares in the company, valued at $116,270,962.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.24, for a total transaction of $2,181,571.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,270,962.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,685 shares of company stock worth $27,622,407. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $336.94. The company had a trading volume of 689,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,979. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.07. The stock has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.14.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

