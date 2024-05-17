Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 863.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,100,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after purchasing an additional 985,884 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after acquiring an additional 892,951 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,596,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $443,088,000 after purchasing an additional 460,872 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 38.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,807 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $186,946,000 after purchasing an additional 408,833 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,753.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,783 shares of company stock worth $1,533,465 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.82. 805,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,324,033. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

