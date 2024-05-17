Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,516 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,942,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,660,000 after acquiring an additional 578,189 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter worth about $82,421,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,151,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,595,000 after acquiring an additional 114,687 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,423,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,641,000 after buying an additional 47,899 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,295,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,764,000 after buying an additional 492,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.45. 858,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.72 and a beta of 1.27. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $70.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.18.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.82 million. Research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,434,688.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,506 shares of company stock worth $8,270,938 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Nutanix from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nutanix from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.69.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

