Bank of America Boosts JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $43.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $38.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JD. Susquehanna decreased their price target on JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.07.

JD.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ JD opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.51. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.40.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of JD.com by 23.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 11.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 100,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 28.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in JD.com by 808.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 66,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 593,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

