Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given New C$142.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$136.00 to C$142.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BMO has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$133.20.

Shares of BMO opened at C$128.62 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$102.67 and a one year high of C$133.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$128.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$123.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.03 by C($0.47). The firm had revenue of C$7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.57 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 11.3859489 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.20%.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$302,532.72. In other news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total transaction of C$375,985.72. Also, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$302,532.72. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

