Barclays Increases BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Price Target to $4.50

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s current price.

BRFS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.90 to $3.10 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

NYSE BRFS traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,794. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.40 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BRF has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $3.83.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. BRF had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRF will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BRF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 4.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

