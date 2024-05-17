Barclays Raises Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Price Target to $9.00

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 32.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Kronos Worldwide has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $13.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $400.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.94 million. On average, analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 57,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 64,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,097,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,106,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

