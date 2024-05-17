Barings LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,691,000. CCLA Investment Management increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 447,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,825,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 9,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,348,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,285,000 after purchasing an additional 677,592 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $196.01. 1,143,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,577,038. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $196.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $178.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

