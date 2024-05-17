Barrington Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nexstar Media Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.75. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nexstar Media Group’s current full-year earnings is $26.73 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $5.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $11.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $26.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $31.52 EPS.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NXST has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST stock opened at $170.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $187.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.31 and a 200-day moving average of $161.85. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 57.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $341,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,452.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $341,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,452.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $5,038,724.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,032,784.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,508 shares of company stock worth $7,487,950 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

