Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Battalion Oil had a negative return on equity of 60.51% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $49.87 million for the quarter.

Battalion Oil Stock Performance

NYSE BATL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,592. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56. Battalion Oil has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Battalion Oil

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Battalion Oil by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Battalion Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Battalion Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Battalion Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Battalion Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies.

