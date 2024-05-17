Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 4.8 %

VLO stock traded up $7.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.06. 4,091,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,187,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.44.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.87.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

