Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,976 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.8% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $69,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $451.52. The company had a trading volume of 31,785,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,246,801. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $329.56 and a 52 week high of $454.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $437.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

