Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 433,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,250 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $43,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 68,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after buying an additional 30,670 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 9,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 37,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.64. 15,012,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,603,436. The stock has a market cap of $471.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

