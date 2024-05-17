Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,846 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $63,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $51.10. 7,020,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,198,024. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

