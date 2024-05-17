Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $24.99 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,916 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in AbbVie by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.14.

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $166.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,976,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.24. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

