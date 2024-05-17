Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $32.48 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,135 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $32,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VONG remained flat at $88.22 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 486,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.50 and its 200-day moving average is $80.82.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

