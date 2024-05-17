Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $61.77 Million Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Dillard’s accounts for about 0.7% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Dillard’s worth $61,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at $1,168,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 46.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the third quarter worth about $610,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DDS traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $437.38. The company had a trading volume of 107,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.67. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.58 and a fifty-two week high of $476.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $434.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.75.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $11.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.69 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 40.90%. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 32.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total value of $205,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,794. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

