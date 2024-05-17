Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $27,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. CCLA Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 245,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,741,000 after purchasing an additional 63,401 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total transaction of $5,647,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,558,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total value of $5,647,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,558,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,486,980 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $595.30. 1,394,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,322. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $576.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.89. The company has a market cap of $227.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

